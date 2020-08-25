$2.80 Million in Sales Expected for Polarityte Inc (NASDAQ:PTE) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Polarityte Inc (NASDAQ:PTE) will post sales of $2.80 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Polarityte’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.89 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.70 million. Polarityte reported sales of $1.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 100%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Polarityte will report full year sales of $9.12 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.75 million to $9.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $7.36 million, with estimates ranging from $2.50 million to $10.98 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Polarityte.

Polarityte (NASDAQ:PTE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.07. Polarityte had a negative net margin of 1,152.56% and a negative return on equity of 179.96%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.92) EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PTE shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Polarityte in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Polarityte in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Polarityte from $9.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Polarityte in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Polarityte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.96.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Polarityte in the first quarter valued at $73,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Polarityte in the first quarter valued at $126,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Polarityte in the first quarter valued at $25,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Polarityte by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 9,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Polarityte in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PTE stock opened at $1.28 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $49.59 million, a PE ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.81. Polarityte has a 12 month low of $0.78 and a 12 month high of $5.08.

About Polarityte

PolarityTE, Inc, a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company, focuses on discovering, designing, and developing a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Regenerative Medicine and Contract Services.

