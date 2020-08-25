Sonim Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SONM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $18.20 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Sonim Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SONM) will announce $18.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sonim Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $18.10 million to $18.30 million. Sonim Technologies posted sales of $28.85 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sonim Technologies will report full-year sales of $71.30 million for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $83.80 million, with estimates ranging from $83.50 million to $84.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sonim Technologies.

Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.07. Sonim Technologies had a negative return on equity of 111.32% and a negative net margin of 40.31%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SONM. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sonim Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sonim Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on Sonim Technologies from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sonim Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.38.

In other news, CEO Thomas Wiley Wilkinson bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.75 per share, with a total value of $150,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Robert L. Tirva bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.75 per share, with a total value of $75,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 315,000 shares of company stock worth $236,250.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SONM. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sonim Technologies by 63.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 86,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 33,425 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Sonim Technologies by 547.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 15,877 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Sonim Technologies during the second quarter valued at $2,714,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sonim Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, Private Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sonim Technologies by 18.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisors LLC now owns 174,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 27,000 shares during the last quarter. 41.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SONM opened at $0.92 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.26. Sonim Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $8.26. The stock has a market cap of $60.64 million, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 3.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Sonim Technologies Company Profile

Sonim Technologies, Inc provides ruggedized mobile phones and accessories for task workers. It offers ruggedized mobile phones, such as Sonim XP8, Sonim XP5s, and Sonim XP3 based on the Android platform that are capable of attaching to public and private wireless networks; industrial-grade accessories, including remote speaker microphones, multi-bay charging accessories, and in-vehicle hands-free voice communications solutions; and cloud-based software and application services.

