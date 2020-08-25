Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.03

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corp (NYSE:AP)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.03 and traded as high as $3.80. Ampco-Pittsburgh shares last traded at $3.45, with a volume of 113,804 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ampco-Pittsburgh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. ValuEngine lowered Ampco-Pittsburgh from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th.

The firm has a market cap of $44.16 million, a P/E ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.11 and a 200-day moving average of $3.03.

Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.53. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 0.80%. The business had revenue of $74.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.10 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ampco-Pittsburgh Corp will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Carl H. Pforzheimer II bought 13,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.83 per share, for a total transaction of $38,946.46. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 43,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,846.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AP. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 52.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Ampco-Pittsburgh during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 2.1% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 483,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RBF Capital LLC increased its position in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 22.5% during the second quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 116,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 21,398 shares during the last quarter. 45.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP)

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells custom designed engineering products to commercial and industrial users in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Forged and Cast Engineered Products; and Air and Liquid Processing.

