Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Charter Communications (CHTR)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Charter Communications (NASDAQ: CHTR):

8/13/2020 – Charter Communications had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $590.00 to $700.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/11/2020 – Charter Communications had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $613.00 to $700.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/4/2020 – Charter Communications had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $550.00 to $650.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/4/2020 – Charter Communications had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $560.00 to $600.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/3/2020 – Charter Communications had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $510.00 to $570.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

8/3/2020 – Charter Communications had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $650.00 to $700.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/3/2020 – Charter Communications had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $575.00 to $735.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/3/2020 – Charter Communications had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $620.00 to $640.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/3/2020 – Charter Communications had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $600.00 to $640.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/3/2020 – Charter Communications had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Corporation from $580.00 to $650.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/3/2020 – Charter Communications had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $650.00 to $700.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/3/2020 – Charter Communications had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $575.00 to $650.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/3/2020 – Charter Communications had its price target raised by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from $625.00 to $671.00.

8/2/2020 – Charter Communications had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $620.00 to $665.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/31/2020 – Charter Communications had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc..

7/31/2020 – Charter Communications had its price target raised by analysts at Pivotal Research from $700.00 to $730.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/22/2020 – Charter Communications had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $600.00 to $650.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/22/2020 – Charter Communications had its price target raised by analysts at Guggenheim from $570.00 to $620.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/17/2020 – Charter Communications was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/13/2020 – Charter Communications had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $600.00 to $650.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/10/2020 – Charter Communications was upgraded by analysts at Nomura Securities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/10/2020 – Charter Communications was upgraded by analysts at Nomura Instinet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $600.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $500.00.

7/10/2020 – Charter Communications was upgraded by analysts at Nomura from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $600.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $500.00.

Shares of Charter Communications stock opened at $612.53 on Tuesday. Charter Communications Inc has a one year low of $345.67 and a one year high of $618.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $574.48 and its 200 day moving average is $516.95. The stock has a market cap of $125.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $1.10. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 4.85%. The company had revenue of $11.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Charter Communications Inc will post 12.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Charter Communications news, COO John Bickham sold 9,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.57, for a total transaction of $4,902,375.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 6,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total value of $3,697,500.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 34,682 shares in the company, valued at $20,115,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 106,269 shares of company stock worth $59,746,257. 1.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 2.7% during the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 3,291,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,115,000 after acquiring an additional 87,900 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 4.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,385,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,890,000 after purchasing an additional 105,169 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 118.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,183,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,572 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 15.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,707,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,870,000 after purchasing an additional 222,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 4.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,647,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,929,000 after purchasing an additional 70,405 shares in the last quarter. 62.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

