Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Quotient Technology (QUOT)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Quotient Technology (NYSE: QUOT) in the last few weeks:

8/19/2020 – Quotient Technology was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Quotient Technology Inc. provides digital promotion and media platform which connects brands, retailers and consumers. It offers digital coupons, including coupon codes and media and advertising through its platform which includes Web, mobile and social channels as well as consumer packaged goods companies, retailers and publishers. Quotient Technology Inc., formerly known as Coupons.com, is headquartered in Mountain View, California. “

8/18/2020 – Quotient Technology was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Quotient Technology Inc. provides digital promotion and media platform which connects brands, retailers and consumers. It offers digital coupons, including coupon codes and media and advertising through its platform which includes Web, mobile and social channels as well as consumer packaged goods companies, retailers and publishers. Quotient Technology Inc., formerly known as Coupons.com, is headquartered in Mountain View, California. “

8/11/2020 – Quotient Technology was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Quotient Technology Inc. provides digital promotion and media platform which connects brands, retailers and consumers. It offers digital coupons, including coupon codes and media and advertising through its platform which includes Web, mobile and social channels as well as consumer packaged goods companies, retailers and publishers. Quotient Technology Inc., formerly known as Coupons.com, is headquartered in Mountain View, California. “

8/6/2020 – Quotient Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $5.20 to $7.60. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:QUOT opened at $9.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $818.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.59 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Quotient Technology Inc has a 12-month low of $4.55 and a 12-month high of $11.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.27 and its 200 day moving average is $7.55.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. Quotient Technology had a negative return on equity of 19.34% and a negative net margin of 13.42%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Quotient Technology Inc will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Quotient Technology news, Director Andrew J. Gessow purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.00 per share, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 54,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,114. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Connie L. Chen sold 9,366 shares of Quotient Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.85, for a total value of $64,157.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 316,020 shares in the company, valued at $2,164,737. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,031 shares of company stock worth $218,355. 10.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QUOT. Trigran Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Quotient Technology by 63.5% during the first quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 5,400,174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098,091 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Quotient Technology by 321.6% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,325,313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,701,000 after buying an additional 1,010,931 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Quotient Technology by 184.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,004,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,351,000 after buying an additional 651,766 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Quotient Technology by 29.1% in the first quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 2,575,924 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,744,000 after buying an additional 580,800 shares during the period. Finally, Bernzott Capital Advisors raised its stake in shares of Quotient Technology by 12.2% in the second quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 3,171,348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,214,000 after buying an additional 343,725 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Quotient Technology Inc, a digital marketing company, provides technology and services that offers integrated digital promotions and media programs for consumer packaged goods (CPGs) brands and retailers. The company offers programs across its network, including its flagship consumer brand Coupons.com and retail partners' properties.

