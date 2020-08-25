Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.86

Argonaut Gold Inc (TSE:AR)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.86 and traded as high as $2.83. Argonaut Gold shares last traded at $2.66, with a volume of 972,293 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial set a C$4.00 price target on Argonaut Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Argonaut Gold from C$3.25 to C$4.25 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Argonaut Gold from C$3.25 to C$3.50 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Cormark raised their price target on Argonaut Gold from C$3.50 to C$4.75 in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Argonaut Gold from C$3.25 to C$3.50 in a report on Monday, August 17th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company has a market cap of $807.61 million and a P/E ratio of -3.99.

Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The mining company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$80.36 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Argonaut Gold Inc will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR)

Argonaut Gold Inc engages in the exploration, mine development, and production activities in North America. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its primary assets include the El Castillo mine located in the State of Durango, Mexico; and the San Agustin project located in the State of Durango, Mexico.

