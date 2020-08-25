Geodrill (TSE:GEO) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.54

Shares of Geodrill Ltd (TSE:GEO) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.54 and traded as high as $2.02. Geodrill shares last traded at $1.90, with a volume of 32,600 shares trading hands.

GEO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Beacon Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Geodrill in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Geodrill from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th.

The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.80 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.10 million and a PE ratio of 25.68.

Geodrill (TSE:GEO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$28.93 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Geodrill Ltd will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Sustainable Capital Ltd bought 476,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$1.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$618,800.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,209,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$9,372,870. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 679,000 shares of company stock valued at $878,857.

About Geodrill (TSE:GEO)

Geodrill Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides exploration and development drilling services to various mining companies with exploration, development, and production operations in West Africa and the African copper belt. The company offers reverse circulation (RC), diamond core, air-core, directional, RC grade control, water bore, and underground drilling services.

