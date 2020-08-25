$156.78 Million in Sales Expected for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK) will post sales of $156.78 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Park Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $96.40 million to $205.70 million. Park Hotels & Resorts posted sales of $672.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 76.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts will report full year sales of $1.05 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $970.20 million to $1.11 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $2.11 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Park Hotels & Resorts.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.41). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 38.58% and a negative return on equity of 13.76%.

PK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $24.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Capital One Financial cut Park Hotels & Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. SunTrust Banks downgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Park Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.17.

Shares of PK stock opened at $9.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.25. The company has a current ratio of 7.04, a quick ratio of 7.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $3.99 and a 12 month high of $27.03.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Natelli acquired 12,500 shares of Park Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.10 per share, with a total value of $138,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 112,898 shares in the company, valued at $1,253,167.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas D. Eckert acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.05 per share, with a total value of $331,500.00. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $555,675. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio grew its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 314,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,107,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 16,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 13.4% in the second quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 16,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 14.9% in the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 16,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 6.4% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio consists of 52 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 30,000 rooms, a substantial portion of which are located in prime United States markets with high barriers to entry.

