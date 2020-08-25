Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for WEIR GRP PLC/S (WEGRY)

WEIR GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS: WEGRY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/15/2020 – WEIR GRP PLC/S was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/14/2020 – WEIR GRP PLC/S was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $9.50 price target on the stock.

8/6/2020 – WEIR GRP PLC/S was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/5/2020 – WEIR GRP PLC/S was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $9.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "The Weir Group PLC provides engineering solutions. The company's operating segment consists of Minerals, Oil & Gas and Flow Control. Oil & Gas segment provides products and service solutions to upstream, production, transportation, refining and related industries. Flow Control segment designs and manufactures valves and pumps. Minerals segment offers provision of slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support. It also provides specialist support services to the global power generation, industrial and oil and gas sectors. The Weir Group PLC is headquartered in Glasgow, the United Kingdom. "

7/31/2020 – WEIR GRP PLC/S had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

7/30/2020 – WEIR GRP PLC/S had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

7/30/2020 – WEIR GRP PLC/S had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.

7/30/2020 – WEIR GRP PLC/S had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

7/30/2020 – WEIR GRP PLC/S had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

7/15/2020 – WEIR GRP PLC/S was upgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/10/2020 – WEIR GRP PLC/S had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

7/4/2020 – WEIR GRP PLC/S was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $7.75 price target on the stock.

6/30/2020 – WEIR GRP PLC/S had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

WEGRY stock opened at $8.79 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. WEIR GRP PLC/S has a one year low of $3.96 and a one year high of $10.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.80.

The Weir Group PLC designs, manufactures, and sells highly-engineered products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Minerals, ESCO, and Oil & Gas. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

