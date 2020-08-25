Analysts Expect Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $57.55 Million

Brokerages expect Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM) to report $57.55 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Livent’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $72.10 million and the lowest is $43.00 million. Livent reported sales of $97.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 41.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Livent will report full year sales of $256.30 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $234.00 million to $278.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $345.65 million, with estimates ranging from $338.00 million to $353.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Livent.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $64.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.23 million. Livent had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 5.08%. The firm’s revenue was down 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on LTHM. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Livent from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Livent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Livent from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Livent from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Livent in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Livent presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.40.

LTHM stock opened at $7.55 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.53 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Livent has a 12 month low of $3.95 and a 12 month high of $12.29.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Livent in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its position in Livent by 42.1% during the first quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 22,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 6,709 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Livent by 19.7% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,453,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,631,000 after acquiring an additional 895,843 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Livent by 11.9% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in Livent during the first quarter worth $1,888,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.81% of the company’s stock.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds that are used primarily in energy storage, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis application. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and supplies butyllithium, which is used as a synthesizer in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

