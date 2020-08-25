OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $9.04 Million

Posted by on Aug 25th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Equities analysts forecast that OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) will announce $9.04 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for OptimizeRx’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $9.01 million and the highest estimate coming in at $9.06 million. OptimizeRx posted sales of $5.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 80.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OptimizeRx will report full-year sales of $35.17 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $35.00 million to $35.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $44.34 million, with estimates ranging from $44.24 million to $44.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for OptimizeRx.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.05. OptimizeRx had a negative return on equity of 14.44% and a negative net margin of 23.79%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised OptimizeRx from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on OptimizeRx from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley upped their target price on OptimizeRx from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, BidaskClub raised OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

OPRX opened at $18.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $265.22 million, a P/E ratio of -40.08 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.47. OptimizeRx has a 1-year low of $6.50 and a 1-year high of $19.60.

In other OptimizeRx news, Director Gregory D. Wasson purchased 15,000 shares of OptimizeRx stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.49 per share, with a total value of $262,350.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,350. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 6,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $100,005.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,240,065. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,667 shares of company stock worth $450,105. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 661,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,990,000 after purchasing an additional 55,318 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx during the 2nd quarter worth $7,688,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx during the 2nd quarter worth $4,234,000. P.A.W. Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,718,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 244,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after buying an additional 5,559 shares during the last quarter. 54.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OptimizeRx Company Profile

OptimizeRx Corporation provides digital health messaging services for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. The company's cloud-based solutions support patient adherence to medications by providing real-time access to financial assistance, prior authorization, education, and critical clinical information; and network consists of electronic health records platforms, which provide the ambulatory patient market with access to their workflow at the point-of-care.

Featured Article: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OptimizeRx (OPRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX)

Receive News & Ratings for OptimizeRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimizeRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Charter Communications
Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Charter Communications
Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Quotient Technology
Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Quotient Technology
Argonaut Gold Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.86
Argonaut Gold Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.86
Geodrill Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.54
Geodrill Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.54
$156.78 Million in Sales Expected for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc This Quarter
$156.78 Million in Sales Expected for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc This Quarter
Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for WEIR GRP PLC/S
Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for WEIR GRP PLC/S


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report