OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $9.04 Million

Equities analysts forecast that OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) will announce $9.04 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for OptimizeRx’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $9.01 million and the highest estimate coming in at $9.06 million. OptimizeRx posted sales of $5.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 80.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OptimizeRx will report full-year sales of $35.17 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $35.00 million to $35.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $44.34 million, with estimates ranging from $44.24 million to $44.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for OptimizeRx.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.05. OptimizeRx had a negative return on equity of 14.44% and a negative net margin of 23.79%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised OptimizeRx from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on OptimizeRx from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley upped their target price on OptimizeRx from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, BidaskClub raised OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

OPRX opened at $18.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $265.22 million, a P/E ratio of -40.08 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.47. OptimizeRx has a 1-year low of $6.50 and a 1-year high of $19.60.

In other OptimizeRx news, Director Gregory D. Wasson purchased 15,000 shares of OptimizeRx stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.49 per share, with a total value of $262,350.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,350. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 6,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $100,005.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,240,065. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,667 shares of company stock worth $450,105. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 661,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,990,000 after purchasing an additional 55,318 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx during the 2nd quarter worth $7,688,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx during the 2nd quarter worth $4,234,000. P.A.W. Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,718,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 244,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after buying an additional 5,559 shares during the last quarter. 54.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OptimizeRx Company Profile

OptimizeRx Corporation provides digital health messaging services for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. The company's cloud-based solutions support patient adherence to medications by providing real-time access to financial assistance, prior authorization, education, and critical clinical information; and network consists of electronic health records platforms, which provide the ambulatory patient market with access to their workflow at the point-of-care.

