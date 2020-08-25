Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.80

Sequans Communications SA (NYSE:SQNS)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.80 and traded as high as $6.47. Sequans Communications shares last traded at $6.36, with a volume of 68,189 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Sequans Communications in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Sequans Communications in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sequans Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Sequans Communications in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Sequans Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.54.

Get Sequans Communications alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.85 and its 200-day moving average is $5.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 1.38.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $12.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.00 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Sequans Communications SA will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Formula Growth Ltd. acquired a new position in Sequans Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $522,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its position in Sequans Communications by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 2,809,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,249,000 after acquiring an additional 446,412 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sequans Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sequans Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $460,000. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC increased its position in Sequans Communications by 109.6% in the 2nd quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 174,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 91,432 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.56% of the company’s stock.

Sequans Communications Company Profile (NYSE:SQNS)

Sequans Communications SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in fabless designing, developing, and supplying 4G LTE semiconductor solutions for wireless broadband and Internet of Things applications. Its solutions incorporate baseband processor and radio frequency (RF) transceiver integrated circuits along with proprietary signal processing techniques, algorithms, and software stacks.

Featured Article: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Sequans Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sequans Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.