Gabelli Multimedia Trust (NYSE:GGT) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.62

Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc (NYSE:GGT)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.62 and traded as high as $7.20. Gabelli Multimedia Trust shares last traded at $7.18, with a volume of 58,873 shares.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.62.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gabelli Multimedia Trust during the first quarter worth $209,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 38.4% in the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 66,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 18,300 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 60.4% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 96,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 36,477 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 51.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 142,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 48,181 shares during the period. Finally, Live Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gabelli Multimedia Trust in the second quarter valued at about $786,000. 5.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks, convertible securities, preferred stock, options, and warrants of companies operating across global telecommunications, media, publishing, and entertainment industries.

