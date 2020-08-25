Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $23.68

Shares of Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $23.68 and traded as high as $24.92. Canadian Western Bank shares last traded at $24.68, with a volume of 274,402 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CWB shares. CSFB cut their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Cormark boosted their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$24.00 to C$25.50 in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 17th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$23.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$23.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.25.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 29th. The company reported C$0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.41 by C$0.19. The business had revenue of C$214.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$210.60 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Canadian Western Bank will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Sanford Riley acquired 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$22.89 per share, for a total transaction of C$100,716.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$400,552.11.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, senior, chequing, youth, and student accounts, as well as specialized accounts, including corporate and commercial, organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts.

