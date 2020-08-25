LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

LGL Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $8.54. LGL Group shares last traded at $8.15, with a volume of 41,086 shares traded.

Get LGL Group alerts:

LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $7.06 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LGL Group by 44.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 4,015 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LGL Group by 50.9% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 17,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of LGL Group by 4.2% during the first quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 74,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 2,971 shares during the period.

The LGL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of standard and custom-engineered electronic components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronic Components and Electronic Instruments. The Electronic Components segment offers packaged quartz crystals, oscillator modules, electronic filters, and integrated modules that are used primarily to control the frequency or timing of signals in electronic circuits.

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for LGL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LGL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.