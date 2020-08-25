Kinross Gold (TSE:K) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $8.92

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.92 and traded as high as $11.56. Kinross Gold shares last traded at $11.25, with a volume of 3,591,720 shares.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Eight Capital lifted their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.37, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$11.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.92. The company has a market cap of $16.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$1.40 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Nathan M. Longenecker sold 26,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.32, for a total transaction of C$250,204.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$406,799.36. Also, Senior Officer Claude J.S. Schimper sold 40,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.59, for a total transaction of C$344,038.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$99,025.52. In the last three months, insiders have sold 96,395 shares of company stock worth $898,108.

Kinross Gold Company Profile (TSE:K)

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

See Also: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.