TORTOISE PIPELI/COM (NYSE:TTP) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $11.37

TORTOISE PIPELI/COM (NYSE:TTP)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.37 and traded as high as $14.81. TORTOISE PIPELI/COM shares last traded at $14.53, with a volume of 10,874 shares.
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.37.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 24th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 21st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%.
About TORTOISE PIPELI/COM (NYSE:TTP)
Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund invests in pipeline companies that engage in the business of transporting natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and refined petroleum products.
