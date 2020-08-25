TORTOISE PIPELI/COM (NYSE:TTP) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $11.37

TORTOISE PIPELI/COM (NYSE:TTP)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.37 and traded as high as $14.81. TORTOISE PIPELI/COM shares last traded at $14.53, with a volume of 10,874 shares.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.37.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 24th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 21st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Camden National Bank raised its holdings in TORTOISE PIPELI/COM by 8.6% in the first quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 20,322 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in TORTOISE PIPELI/COM by 5.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,994 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in TORTOISE PIPELI/COM in the first quarter worth about $87,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in TORTOISE PIPELI/COM in the first quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TORTOISE PIPELI/COM by 244.9% in the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,313 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 28,624 shares during the last quarter.

About TORTOISE PIPELI/COM (NYSE:TTP)

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund invests in pipeline companies that engage in the business of transporting natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and refined petroleum products.

