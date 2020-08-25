Wells Fargo Global Dividend Oppty Fund (NYSE:EOD) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.41

Wells Fargo Global Dividend Oppty Fund (NYSE:EOD)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.41 and traded as high as $4.60. Wells Fargo Global Dividend Oppty Fund shares last traded at $4.58, with a volume of 187,750 shares traded.
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.41.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 11th.
Wells Fargo Global Dividend Oppty Fund Company Profile (NYSE:EOD)
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe.
