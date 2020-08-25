Wells Fargo Global Dividend Oppty Fund (NYSE:EOD) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.41

Wells Fargo Global Dividend Oppty Fund (NYSE:EOD)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.41 and traded as high as $4.60. Wells Fargo Global Dividend Oppty Fund shares last traded at $4.58, with a volume of 187,750 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.41.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 11th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo Global Dividend Oppty Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo Global Dividend Oppty Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Doliver Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo Global Dividend Oppty Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo Global Dividend Oppty Fund by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,867 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo Global Dividend Oppty Fund by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 33,328 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,799 shares during the last quarter.

Wells Fargo Global Dividend Oppty Fund Company Profile

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe.

