Xtant Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Xtant Medical Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.33. Xtant Medical shares last traded at $1.04, with a volume of 5,979,414 shares changing hands.

Xtant Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $10.53 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Xtant Medical by 0.5% in the second quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 9,248,678 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $8,324,000 after buying an additional 41,666 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xtant Medical during the second quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Xtant Medical during the second quarter worth approximately $62,000.

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets regenerative medicine products and medical devices for orthopedic and neurological surgeons in the United States and internationally. Its biomaterial products include OsteoSponge that provides a natural scaffold for cellular in-growth and exposes bone-forming proteins to the healing environment; OsteoSponge SC that fills bony defects in the subchondral region of joints; OsteoSelect DBM Putty for osteoinductive bone growth; OsteoSelect PLUS DMB Putty for use as a bone void filler and bone graft substitute in the pelvis, extremities, and posterolateral spine; and OsteoWrap that wraps around non-union fractures to assist with fusion, as well as used in conjunction with a hardware plate system.

