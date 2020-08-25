WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DGS) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $39.04

Shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DGS) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $39.04 and traded as high as $42.72. WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund shares last traded at $42.54, with a volume of 136,831 shares trading hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.04.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGS. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 3,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $224,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 7,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the period. Finally, Coastline Trust Co increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 11,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of primarily small-cap stocks selected from the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Dividend Index.

