Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.22

Posted by on Aug 25th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CYCC)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.22 and traded as high as $4.26. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $4.10, with a volume of 198,010 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Brookline Capital Management assumed coverage on Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.13.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.22. The company has a market cap of $19.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 18.47, a current ratio of 18.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.11). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CYCC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 29,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.60% of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.65% of the company’s stock.

About Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC)

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's oncology development programs include CYC065, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Sequans Communications Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.80
Sequans Communications Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.80
Gabelli Multimedia Trust Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.62
Gabelli Multimedia Trust Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.62
Canadian Western Bank Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $23.68
Canadian Western Bank Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $23.68
LGL Group Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00
LGL Group Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00
Kinross Gold Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $8.92
Kinross Gold Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $8.92
TORTOISE PIPELI/COM Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $11.37
TORTOISE PIPELI/COM Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $11.37


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report