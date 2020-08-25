Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.22

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CYCC)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.22 and traded as high as $4.26. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $4.10, with a volume of 198,010 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Brookline Capital Management assumed coverage on Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.13.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.22. The company has a market cap of $19.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 18.47, a current ratio of 18.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.11). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CYCC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 29,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.60% of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.65% of the company’s stock.

About Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC)

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's oncology development programs include CYC065, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias.

