BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Insured (NYSE:MPA) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $13.66

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Insured (NYSE:MPA) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.66 and traded as high as $14.17. BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Insured shares last traded at $14.09, with a volume of 16,763 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.66.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Insured by 172.1% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 12,093 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 7,649 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Insured by 108.0% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,404 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 15,784 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Insured during the first quarter worth about $289,000. Matisse Capital bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Insured during the first quarter worth about $1,886,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Insured by 17.7% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 169,651 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 25,548 shares during the period. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Insured Company Profile (NYSE:MPA)

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Pennsylvania income taxes.

