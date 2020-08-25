BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Insured (NYSE:MPA) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $13.66

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Insured (NYSE:MPA) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.66 and traded as high as $14.17. BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Insured shares last traded at $14.09, with a volume of 16,763 shares changing hands.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.66.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th.
BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Insured Company Profile (NYSE:MPA)
BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Pennsylvania income taxes.
