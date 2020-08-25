GlobalSCAPE (NYSEAMERICAN:GSB) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of GlobalSCAPE, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSB) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $9.52. GlobalSCAPE shares last traded at $9.48, with a volume of 669,191 shares.

GlobalSCAPE (NYSEAMERICAN:GSB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.00 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GlobalSCAPE by 6.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 276,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after buying an additional 17,015 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in GlobalSCAPE by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 121,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 38,748 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in GlobalSCAPE by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 94,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 5,005 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in GlobalSCAPE during the 2nd quarter valued at $798,000. Finally, X Square Capital LLC increased its position in GlobalSCAPE by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 63,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period.

GlobalSCAPE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes software, delivers managed and hosted solutions, and provides associated services for secure information exchange, and data transfer and sharing for enterprises and consumers worldwide. It offers managed file transfer solutions, including enhanced file transfer platforms; and Mail Express solution that enable users to send and receive encrypted email and attachments of unlimited size.

