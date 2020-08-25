Magal Security Systems (NASDAQ:MAGS) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.16

Shares of Magal Security Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAGS) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.16 and traded as high as $3.38. Magal Security Systems shares last traded at $3.28, with a volume of 11,188 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Magal Security Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.16. The company has a market capitalization of $76.87 million, a P/E ratio of 23.43 and a beta of 1.10.

Magal Security Systems (NASDAQ:MAGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Magal Security Systems had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 4.28%. The company had revenue of $16.37 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Magal Security Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Magal Security Systems by 4.5% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 478,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 20,789 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Magal Security Systems by 11.5% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 736,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 75,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grace & White Inc. NY lifted its position in Magal Security Systems by 0.8% during the first quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,435,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,221,000 after purchasing an additional 10,891 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.18% of the company’s stock.

About Magal Security Systems (NASDAQ:MAGS)

Magal Security Systems Ltd. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells perimeter intrusion detection sensors, physical barriers, video analytics and video management systems, and cyber security products and systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Perimeter Products, Turnkey Projects, and Video and Cyber Security.

