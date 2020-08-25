Gain Capital (NYSE:GCAP) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.73

Gain Capital Holdings Inc (NYSE:GCAP)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.73 and traded as high as $6.15. Gain Capital shares last traded at $6.04, with a volume of 2,241,000 shares changing hands.

GCAP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley cut Gain Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Gain Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.06.

Get Gain Capital alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.31 million, a PE ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.07 and a 200 day moving average of $5.73.

Gain Capital (NYSE:GCAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.07). Gain Capital had a return on equity of 31.81% and a net margin of 14.34%. The firm had revenue of $101.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.65 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gain Capital Holdings Inc will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Gain Capital by 6.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Gain Capital during the second quarter worth $174,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Gain Capital during the second quarter worth $704,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Gain Capital by 20.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 4,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Gain Capital during the second quarter worth $391,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

About Gain Capital (NYSE:GCAP)

GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiary, provides trading services and solutions to retail, institutional, and futures service customers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Futures. It specializes in over-the-counter (OTC) and exchange-traded markets. The company offers access to a range of financial products, including spot foreign exchange (forex) and precious metals trading; and spread bets and contracts for differences on currencies, commodities, indices, individual equities, bonds, options, and interest rate products, as well as OTC options on forex.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Gain Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gain Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.