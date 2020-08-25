Champion Bear Resources (CVE:CBA) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.14

Shares of Champion Bear Resources Ltd. (CVE:CBA) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.14 and traded as high as $0.16. Champion Bear Resources shares last traded at $0.16, with a volume of 770 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.29 million and a P/E ratio of -2.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.16 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.14.

Champion Bear Resources Company Profile (CVE:CBA)

Champion Bear Resources Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It primary explores for gold, platinum group metals, copper, poly-metallics, tantalum, and REE properties. The company holds 100% interests in the Plomp Farm gold, the Eagle Rock, and the Separation Rapids tantalum properties, as well as 50% interests in the Parkin joint venture project located in Ontario.

