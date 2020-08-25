Champion Bear Resources (CVE:CBA) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.14

Posted by on Aug 25th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Shares of Champion Bear Resources Ltd. (CVE:CBA) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.14 and traded as high as $0.16. Champion Bear Resources shares last traded at $0.16, with a volume of 770 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.29 million and a P/E ratio of -2.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.16 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.14.

Champion Bear Resources Company Profile (CVE:CBA)

Champion Bear Resources Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It primary explores for gold, platinum group metals, copper, poly-metallics, tantalum, and REE properties. The company holds 100% interests in the Plomp Farm gold, the Eagle Rock, and the Separation Rapids tantalum properties, as well as 50% interests in the Parkin joint venture project located in Ontario.

Further Reading: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock

Receive News & Ratings for Champion Bear Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Champion Bear Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Sequans Communications Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.80
Sequans Communications Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.80
Gabelli Multimedia Trust Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.62
Gabelli Multimedia Trust Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.62
Canadian Western Bank Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $23.68
Canadian Western Bank Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $23.68
LGL Group Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00
LGL Group Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00
Kinross Gold Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $8.92
Kinross Gold Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $8.92
TORTOISE PIPELI/COM Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $11.37
TORTOISE PIPELI/COM Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $11.37


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report