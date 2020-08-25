Verra Mobility Corp (NASDAQ:VRRM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Verra Mobility Corp (NASDAQ:VRRM) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.25.

VRRM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Verra Mobility in a report on Friday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Verra Mobility from $17.00 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Verra Mobility from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of Verra Mobility from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verra Mobility from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th.

NASDAQ:VRRM opened at $11.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 4.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 101.92 and a beta of 1.48. Verra Mobility has a fifty-two week low of $5.63 and a fifty-two week high of $17.20.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. Verra Mobility had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 26.82%. The business had revenue of $79.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.75 million. Research analysts forecast that Verra Mobility will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fort L.P. purchased a new position in Verra Mobility during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Verra Mobility during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Verra Mobility during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Verra Mobility by 40.1% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,741 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Verra Mobility during the second quarter worth about $99,000. 91.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Verra Mobility Company Profile

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

