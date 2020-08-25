Windtree Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:WINT) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.96

Windtree Therapeutics Inc (OTCMKTS:WINT) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.96 and traded as high as $8.59. Windtree Therapeutics shares last traded at $8.09, with a volume of 72,872 shares traded.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Windtree Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.25 target price on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.44 million, a P/E ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.96.

Windtree Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:WINT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.27).

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Windtree Therapeutics stock. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in shares of Windtree Therapeutics Inc (OTCMKTS:WINT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 20,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C owned about 0.15% of Windtree Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Windtree Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:WINT)

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing surfactant therapies for respiratory diseases and other potential applications. Its proprietary technology platform includes a synthetic peptide-containing surfactant (KL4 surfactant) that is structurally similar to endogenous pulmonary surfactant and drug-delivery technologies being developed to enable the noninvasive administration of aerosolized KL4 surfactant.

