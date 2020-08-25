TrovaGene (NASDAQ:TROV) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.64

Posted by on Aug 25th, 2020

TrovaGene Inc (NASDAQ:TROV)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.64 and traded as high as $7.74. TrovaGene shares last traded at $7.68, with a volume of 1,108,661 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.64.

About TrovaGene (NASDAQ:TROV)

Trovagene, Inc, a clinical-stage, precision medicine oncology therapeutics company, develops oncology therapeutics for cancer care by leveraging its proprietary Precision Cancer Monitoring (PCM) technology in tumor genomics. Its lead drug candidate, PCM-075, is a Polo-like Kinase 1 selective adenosine triphosphate competitive inhibitor.

