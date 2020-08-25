Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.37

Eldorado Gold Corp (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.37 and traded as high as $14.56. Eldorado Gold shares last traded at $14.36, with a volume of 470,740 shares changing hands.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on ELD shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Eldorado Gold from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Haywood Securities raised their target price on Eldorado Gold from C$17.75 to C$20.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on Eldorado Gold from C$19.50 to C$21.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$15.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$12.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.25, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.73.
In related news, Senior Officer Paul James Skayman sold 14,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.30, for a total transaction of C$162,121.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 82,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$934,962. Also, Senior Officer Lincoln Silva sold 16,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.60, for a total value of C$208,580.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$355,244.40.
About Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD)
Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Turkey, Greece, Brazil, Serbia, Canada, and Romania. The company holds 100% interests in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines in Turkey; Lamaque gold project in Canada; Perama Hill gold-silver project and Sapes in Greece; and Vila Nova iron ore mine and 100% interest in Tocantinzinho gold project in Brazil.
Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.