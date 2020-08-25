Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.37

Eldorado Gold Corp (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.37 and traded as high as $14.56. Eldorado Gold shares last traded at $14.36, with a volume of 470,740 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ELD shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Eldorado Gold from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Haywood Securities raised their target price on Eldorado Gold from C$17.75 to C$20.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on Eldorado Gold from C$19.50 to C$21.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$15.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$12.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.25, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.73.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$354.85 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eldorado Gold Corp will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Paul James Skayman sold 14,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.30, for a total transaction of C$162,121.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 82,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$934,962. Also, Senior Officer Lincoln Silva sold 16,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.60, for a total value of C$208,580.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$355,244.40.

About Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD)

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Turkey, Greece, Brazil, Serbia, Canada, and Romania. The company holds 100% interests in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines in Turkey; Lamaque gold project in Canada; Perama Hill gold-silver project and Sapes in Greece; and Vila Nova iron ore mine and 100% interest in Tocantinzinho gold project in Brazil.

