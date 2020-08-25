China Fund (NYSE:CHN) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $21.41

China Fund Inc (NYSE:CHN)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.41 and traded as high as $25.83. China Fund shares last traded at $25.79, with a volume of 24,674 shares.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.41.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of China Fund by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,546 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of China Fund by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,775 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of China Fund by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 34,134 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Matisse Capital boosted its holdings in shares of China Fund by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 46,678 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 4,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of China Fund by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,966 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 9,166 shares in the last quarter.

The China Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of China that includes the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

