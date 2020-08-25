Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.83

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.83 and traded as high as $3.10. Consumer Portfolio Services shares last traded at $3.05, with a volume of 28,917 shares trading hands.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CPSS. ValuEngine raised shares of Consumer Portfolio Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Consumer Portfolio Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $72.20 million, a PE ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 2.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.83. The company has a current ratio of 21.67, a quick ratio of 21.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.86.

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.16). Consumer Portfolio Services had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 5.05%. The business had revenue of $67.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.77 million. Analysts forecast that Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Consumer Portfolio Services stock. People s United Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) by 59.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,650 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,500 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of Consumer Portfolio Services worth $93,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.78% of the company’s stock.

About Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS)

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It purchases and services retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans. The company, through its automobile contract purchases, offers indirect financing to the customers of dealers with limited credit histories, low incomes, or past credit problems.

