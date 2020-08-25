USA Technologies (OTCMKTS:USAT) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.16

Posted by on Aug 25th, 2020

USA Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:USAT)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.16 and traded as high as $8.99. USA Technologies shares last traded at $8.85, with a volume of 119,283 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on USAT shares. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of USA Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised USA Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of USA Technologies in a research report on Sunday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.40.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.16.

USA Technologies (OTCMKTS:USAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $43.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.30 million. USA Technologies had a negative return on equity of 25.53% and a negative net margin of 22.48%. Sell-side analysts forecast that USA Technologies, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

USA Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:USAT)

USA Technologies, Inc provides wireless networking, cashless transactions, asset monitoring, and other value-added services in the United States and internationally. It designs and markets systems and solutions that facilitate electronic payment options, as well as telemetry and machine-to-machine (M2M) services.

