Fang (NYSE:SFUN) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.01

Fang Holdings Ltd (NYSE:SFUN)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.01 and traded as high as $12.39. Fang shares last traded at $12.35, with a volume of 9,782 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SFUN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Fang from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Fang from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.11.

Fang (NYSE:SFUN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 14th. The information services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $66.85 million during the quarter. Fang had a negative return on equity of 7.46% and a negative net margin of 19.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Fang stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in Fang Holdings Ltd (NYSE:SFUN) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,658 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Fang were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fang Company Profile (NYSE:SFUN)

Fang Holdings Limited operates a real estate Internet portal in the People's Republic of China. The company's portal offers listing, marketing, e-commerce, financial, and other value-added services. It supports active online communities and networks of users seeking information on, and services for, the real estate and home-related sectors.

