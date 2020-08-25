Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.06

Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNSL)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.06 and traded as high as $8.40. Consolidated Communications shares last traded at $8.15, with a volume of 358,999 shares changing hands.

CNSL has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Consolidated Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Consolidated Communications from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st.

The stock has a market capitalization of $590.31 million, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.06.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $325.18 million for the quarter. Consolidated Communications had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 8.68%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNSL. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Communications by 395.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 8,528 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Communications by 23.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Communications during the first quarter worth $63,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Communications by 23.9% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 13,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Communications during the first quarter worth $64,000. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL)

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services to business and residential customers in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services to small, medium, and large business customers; commercial data connectivity services in select markets, including a portfolio of Ethernet services, software defined wide area network, multi-protocol label switching, and private line services; and wholesale services to regional and national interexchange and wireless carriers, including cellular backhaul, dark fiber, and other fiber transport solutions.

