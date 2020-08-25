Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.06

Posted by on Aug 25th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNSL)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.06 and traded as high as $8.40. Consolidated Communications shares last traded at $8.15, with a volume of 358,999 shares changing hands.

CNSL has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Consolidated Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Consolidated Communications from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st.

The stock has a market capitalization of $590.31 million, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.06.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $325.18 million for the quarter. Consolidated Communications had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 8.68%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNSL. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Communications by 395.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 8,528 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Communications by 23.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Communications during the first quarter worth $63,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Communications by 23.9% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 13,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Communications during the first quarter worth $64,000. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL)

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services to business and residential customers in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services to small, medium, and large business customers; commercial data connectivity services in select markets, including a portfolio of Ethernet services, software defined wide area network, multi-protocol label switching, and private line services; and wholesale services to regional and national interexchange and wireless carriers, including cellular backhaul, dark fiber, and other fiber transport solutions.

Featured Story: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Sequans Communications Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.80
Sequans Communications Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.80
Gabelli Multimedia Trust Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.62
Gabelli Multimedia Trust Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.62
Canadian Western Bank Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $23.68
Canadian Western Bank Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $23.68
LGL Group Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00
LGL Group Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00
Kinross Gold Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $8.92
Kinross Gold Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $8.92
TORTOISE PIPELI/COM Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $11.37
TORTOISE PIPELI/COM Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $11.37


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report