Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.88

Ocwen Financial Corp (NYSE:OCN)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.88 and traded as high as $18.78. Ocwen Financial shares last traded at $18.38, with a volume of 120,185 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Ocwen Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th.

The stock has a market cap of $161.12 million, a P/E ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 12.46, a quick ratio of 12.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.88.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OCN. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ocwen Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Ocwen Financial by 66.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 30,160 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Ocwen Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ocwen Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Ocwen Financial by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 211,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 24,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.22% of the company’s stock.

Ocwen Financial Company Profile (NYSE:OCN)

Ocwen Financial Corporation, a financial services holding company, originates and services loans in the United States, the United States Virgin Islands, India, and Philippines. Its Servicing segment provides residential and commercial mortgage loan servicing, special servicing, and asset management services to owners of mortgage loans and foreclosed real estate.

