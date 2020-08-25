Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.35

Shares of Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.35 and traded as high as $3.73. Data I/O shares last traded at $3.60, with a volume of 29,108 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $30.63 million, a PE ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 1.62.

Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The electronics maker reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $4.66 million for the quarter. Data I/O had a negative net margin of 15.44% and a negative return on equity of 14.01%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DAIO. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Data I/O by 11.3% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 212,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 21,650 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Data I/O by 5.2% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 201,194 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC increased its position in shares of Data I/O by 1.9% in the second quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 307,610 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.89% of the company’s stock.

About Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO)

Data I/O Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells programming systems and services for electronic device manufacturers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its programming system products are used to program integrated circuits (ICs) with the specific data necessary for the ICs. The company provides PSV handlers offline automated programming systems; and RoadRunner and RoadRunner3 series handlers, an inline automated programming systems.

