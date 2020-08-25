Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.35

Shares of Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.35 and traded as high as $3.73. Data I/O shares last traded at $3.60, with a volume of 29,108 shares changing hands.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $30.63 million, a PE ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 1.62.
Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The electronics maker reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $4.66 million for the quarter. Data I/O had a negative net margin of 15.44% and a negative return on equity of 14.01%.
About Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO)
Data I/O Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells programming systems and services for electronic device manufacturers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its programming system products are used to program integrated circuits (ICs) with the specific data necessary for the ICs. The company provides PSV handlers offline automated programming systems; and RoadRunner and RoadRunner3 series handlers, an inline automated programming systems.
