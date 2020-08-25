StarTek (NYSE:SRT) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.81

StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.81 and traded as high as $5.11. StarTek shares last traded at $5.07, with a volume of 25,619 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have recently commented on SRT. ValuEngine cut shares of StarTek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of StarTek from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 15th. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of StarTek from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 11th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $205.44 million, a P/E ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.81.

StarTek (NYSE:SRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02). StarTek had a negative net margin of 6.23% and a negative return on equity of 1.36%. The business had revenue of $142.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.25 million. Research analysts anticipate that StarTek, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other StarTek news, Director Csp Management Ltd acquired 1,543,210 shares of StarTek stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.86 per share, with a total value of $7,500,000.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SRT. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in StarTek by 9.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in StarTek by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 166,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 3,561 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in StarTek by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 9,747 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in StarTek by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,213,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,564,000 after purchasing an additional 11,156 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in StarTek by 48.1% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 12,038 shares during the period. 14.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

StarTek, Inc operates as a business process outsourcing company that provides omnichannel customer interactions and technology back-office support solutions. It primarily offers customer engagement consulting, omnichannel engagement, social media, customer intelligence analytics, scientific research, back office, and receivables management services under the Startek and Aegis brands.

