Concord Medical Services (NYSE:CCM) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.83

Shares of Concord Medical Services Hldg Ltd (NYSE:CCM) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.83 and traded as high as $2.01. Concord Medical Services shares last traded at $1.95, with a volume of 15,029 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Concord Medical Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.75 and its 200-day moving average is $1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 0.19.

Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a network of radiotherapy and diagnostic imaging centers in the People's Republic of China. The company's services comprise linear accelerators external beam radiotherapy, gamma knife radiosurgery, head gamma knife systems, body gamma knife systems, CyberKnife robotic radiosurgery system, proton beam therapy systems, and diagnostic imaging services.

