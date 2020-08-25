Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.87

Westwater Resources Inc (NASDAQ:WWR)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.87 and traded as high as $2.09. Westwater Resources shares last traded at $1.84, with a volume of 1,075,974 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.89.

Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Westwater Resources stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Westwater Resources Inc (NASDAQ:WWR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 13,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.46% of Westwater Resources as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Westwater Resources, Inc operates as a diversified energy materials development company. The company's principal project is the Coosa graphite project covering an area of approximately 41,964 acres situated in east-central Alabama. It also holds interest in three lithium brine exploration projects, which include Columbus Basin project in western Nevada; the Railroad Valley project in east-central Nevada; and the Sal Rica Project in northwestern Utah.

