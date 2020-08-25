Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.87

Westwater Resources Inc (NASDAQ:WWR)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.87 and traded as high as $2.09. Westwater Resources shares last traded at $1.84, with a volume of 1,075,974 shares traded.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.89.
Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
About Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR)
Westwater Resources, Inc operates as a diversified energy materials development company. The company's principal project is the Coosa graphite project covering an area of approximately 41,964 acres situated in east-central Alabama. It also holds interest in three lithium brine exploration projects, which include Columbus Basin project in western Nevada; the Railroad Valley project in east-central Nevada; and the Sal Rica Project in northwestern Utah.
Featured Article: What is the cash asset ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for Westwater Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westwater Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.