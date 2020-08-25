Titan International (NYSE:TWI) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.65

Shares of Titan International Inc (NYSE:TWI) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.65 and traded as high as $2.45. Titan International shares last traded at $2.41, with a volume of 394,761 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Titan International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Titan International in a report on Thursday, August 6th.

The stock has a market cap of $148.65 million, a P/E ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.65.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $286.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.47 million. Titan International had a negative net margin of 5.88% and a negative return on equity of 29.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Titan International Inc will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in Titan International in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new position in Titan International in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Titan International in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Titan International in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Titan International in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 77.72% of the company’s stock.

About Titan International (NYSE:TWI)

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving/Construction, and Consumer.

