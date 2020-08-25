VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd (NASDAQ:CSA) Share Price Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $39.17

Shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd (NASDAQ:CSA) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $39.17 and traded as high as $43.38. VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd shares last traded at $43.38, with a volume of 31 shares.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.17.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.032 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 12th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSA. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd during the first quarter worth approximately $687,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd by 63.2% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 8,170 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd during the first quarter worth approximately $194,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd during the second quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd during the second quarter worth approximately $228,000.

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd Company Profile (NASDAQ:CSA)

Cogdell Spencer Inc is an integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in healthcare facilities, including medical offices and ambulatory surgery and diagnostic centers. The Company focuses on the ownership, delivery, acquisition, and management of healthcare facilities in the United States of America.

