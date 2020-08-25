InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

InfuSystem Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $13.62. InfuSystem shares last traded at $13.14, with a volume of 172,430 shares changing hands.

Separately, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of InfuSystem in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $26.00 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director Meridian Ohc Partners, Lp sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $4,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Gregg Owen Lehman sold 43,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total transaction of $459,264.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,384.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 545,006 shares of company stock valued at $6,113,825 in the last quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFU. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in InfuSystem during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in InfuSystem during the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in InfuSystem during the second quarter valued at approximately $132,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in InfuSystem during the second quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in InfuSystem during the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000.

InfuSystem Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU)

InfuSystem Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides infusion pumps, and related products and services in the United States and Canada. It supplies electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to oncology clinics, infusion clinics, and hospital outpatient chemotherapy clinics for the treatment of various cancers, including colorectal cancer, pain management, and other disease states.

