PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.30

PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.30 and traded as high as $8.59. PFSweb shares last traded at $8.50, with a volume of 172,275 shares.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PFSW. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of PFSweb in a research note on Friday, August 7th. B. Riley lifted their price target on PFSweb from $7.50 to $9.50 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on PFSweb from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PFSweb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.05.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $165.40 million, a PE ratio of -141.64 and a beta of 1.67.

PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). The business had revenue of $82.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.03 million. PFSweb had a positive return on equity of 3.28% and a negative net margin of 0.40%. Equities analysts predict that PFSweb, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFSW. Portolan Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PFSweb in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,887,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PFSweb in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,450,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PFSweb in the second quarter valued at approximately $866,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PFSweb in the second quarter valued at approximately $798,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PFSweb in the second quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.33% of the company’s stock.

About PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW)

PFSweb, Inc provides omni-channel commerce solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and India. It operates through two segments, LiveArea Professional Services and PFS Operations. The company offers strategic commerce consulting services, including commerce strategy, omni-channel consulting, digital opportunity audit, organizational/operational readiness, and platform evaluation/selection services; and design and digital marketing services, such as design, user experience, interactive development, search engine optimization and paid search, affiliate marketing, conversion optimization, storefront management, email marketing, and digital analytics.

