Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Denison Mines Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.50. Denison Mines shares last traded at $0.48, with a volume of 508,361 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Denison Mines in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Denison Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Old West Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Denison Mines by 22.6% in the second quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 15,671,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,271,000 after buying an additional 2,886,645 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Denison Mines by 0.5% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,072,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after buying an additional 42,982 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Denison Mines by 7.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,378,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 96,868 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Denison Mines by 114.3% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 942,951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 502,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Denison Mines in the second quarter valued at $172,000.

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company with focuses in the Athabasca Basin region of northern Saskatchewan, Canada. Its projects primarily includes the Wheeler River, the Waterbury, the Midwest, the McClean Lake and Mill, and the Hook-Carter that covers approximately 320,000 hectares in the Athabasca Basin region.

