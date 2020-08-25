IDT (NYSE:IDT) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.42

Posted by on Aug 25th, 2020

Shares of IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.42 and traded as high as $6.88. IDT shares last traded at $6.69, with a volume of 96,933 shares.

The firm has a market cap of $176.28 million, a P/E ratio of 111.52 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.61 and its 200 day moving average is $6.42.

IDT (NYSE:IDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $321.34 million during the quarter. IDT had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 16.60%.

In other IDT news, Director Eric F. Cosentino sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.42, for a total value of $30,816.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in IDT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of IDT by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 8,001 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of IDT by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 101,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 2,359 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in shares of IDT by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 586,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,832,000 after buying an additional 19,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of IDT by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 70,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. 41.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDT Company Profile (NYSE:IDT)

IDT Corporation operates primarily in the telecommunications and payment industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Telecom & Payment Services, and net2phone-Unified Communications as a Service. The Telecom & Payment Services Services segment offers retail telecommunication products, including international long-distance calling products primarily to foreign-born communities; wholesale international long distance traffic termination services for tier 1 fixed line and mobile network operators, as well as for other service providers; and payment offerings, such as international and domestic airtime top-up, domestic bill payment, and international money transfer services.

