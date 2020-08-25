Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $11.86

Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.86 and traded as high as $13.14. Global Partners shares last traded at $12.96, with a volume of 90,353 shares.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Global Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Global Partners from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Global Partners in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Global Partners from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.80.

The stock has a market capitalization of $435.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.86.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The energy company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $2.79. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Global Partners had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 0.88%. On average, analysts forecast that Global Partners LP will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th were given a $0.4588 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.16%. This is an increase from Global Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 7th. Global Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 175.24%.

In related news, insider Global Gp Llc purchased 27,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.60 per share, with a total value of $266,947.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 41.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Partners in the first quarter valued at $144,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Global Partners by 1.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,045,518 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $53,322,000 after buying an additional 95,057 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Partners in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Global Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Global Partners by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,824 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares during the period. 34.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Global Partners Company Profile (NYSE:GLP)

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers in the New England states and New York.

