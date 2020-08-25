Sun Hydraulics (NASDAQ:SNHY) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Sun Hydraulics Co. (NASDAQ:SNHY) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $41.22. Sun Hydraulics shares last traded at $40.64, with a volume of 86,378 shares.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 1.87.

Sun Hydraulics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SNHY)

Sun Hydraulics Corp. engages in the development and manufacture of soolutions for both the hydraulics and electronics markets. It operates through the Hydraulics and Electronics segments. The Hydraulics segment provides screw-in hydraulic cartridge valves, manifolds, and integrated fluid power packages and subsystems used in hydraulic systems.

