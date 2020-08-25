Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Raised by Analyst

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Lowe’s Companies in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 19th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now anticipates that the home improvement retailer will post earnings per share of $1.95 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.56. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ FY2021 earnings at $8.55 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.20 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on LOW. Guggenheim raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $135.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.42.

LOW opened at $165.63 on Monday. Lowe’s Companies has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $165.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $147.45 and a 200-day moving average of $119.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.52, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $125.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.45.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.80. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 228.17% and a net margin of 7.12%. The company had revenue of $27.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Price Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. 74.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

