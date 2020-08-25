iShares Residential Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ) Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ) were up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $62.42 and last traded at $62.39. Approximately 57,386 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 67,511 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.72.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.45.

